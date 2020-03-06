Left Menu
Development News Edition

Female labour-force participation in India declined from 34 pc in 2006 to 24.8 pc in 2020: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:53 IST
Female labour-force participation in India declined from 34 pc in 2006 to 24.8 pc in 2020: Study

Female labour-force participation in India has declined from 34 per cent in 2006 to 24.8 per cent in 2020, according to a new study. According to the UNGC (United Nations Global Compact) India study, India is the only country among the 153 surveyed countries where the economic gender gap is larger than the political gap. The study found that raising women's participation in the labour force to the same level as men can boost India's GDP by 27 per cent.

The female labour-force participation in India has declined from 34 per cent in 2006 to 24.8 per cent in 2020, the study said. "Gender stereotypes and lack of infrastructure has traditionally sidelined women from core manufacturing functions. As a result, not many are able to reach leadership roles," it said. Companies need to ensure policies and procedures are made to adapt to various life changes in their employees, including maternity, changing care needs, dual career couples and continuity, the study said.

"Globally, 38.7 per cent of employed women are working in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, but only 13.8 per cent of landholders are women," it said. It is the need of the hour that public policy and corporate policies incorporate various gender related barriers in India to ensure effective solutions, according to the study. "Gender mainstreaming goes beyond developing separate women’s projects within work programmes or women’s components within existing activities in the work programmes. It requires attention to gender perspectives as an integral part of all activities across all programmes," it said. This involves putting gender perspectives as the central frame of thought to all policy development, research, advocacy, development, implementation and monitoring of norms and standards and planning, implementation and monitoring of projects, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Report sick foreign nationals: Pune administration to hotels

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Pune district administration on Friday appealed hotel and lodge owners to inform immediately if any foreign national visiting their establishments fell sick. Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar a...

Maha budget: Aaditya hails allotment for tourism, environment

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday praised the 2020-21 budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar saying it will boost growth. He thanked Pawar, also the states finance minister, for allotting Rs 1400 crore t...

Polish police limit some drink-driving tests due to coronavirus

Polish police striving to improve one of Europes worst road fatality rates are having to cut back on testing drivers breath for alcohol for fear this could speed the transmission of coronavirus. Poland reported its first case of the flu-lik...

Liberia suspends fuel importers' licences over gasoline shortages

Liberia suspended the licences of all fuel importers, including Frances Total, on Friday to conduct performance reviews after some of the companies overdrew from reserves in state-run facilities, leading to gasoline shortages.Officials say ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020