WB guv meets HM Amit Shah, apprises him of 'serious' governance concerns in state

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:33 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:33 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of various issues of "serious concern touching upon the governance" in the state, where municipal polls are likely to be held next month. Dhankhar met Shah at the latter's office at the Parliament complex here, an official said.

The meeting was held at the initiative of Dhankar, who was appointed to the Constitutional post over seven months ago. "I had myself sought this meeting. I had sought this meeting under the background that over the (past) seven months I have been able to appreciate the situation on the ground with respect to the critical issues of governance.

"I have availed this opportunity to apprise the Union home minister of various issues of serious concern touching upon the governance in the state. I discussed with him a variety of issues," he told reporters here. Dhankar said during his tenure so far, he has noticed issues of law and order in the state which were highly disturbing and antithetical to democracy.

"I have been to various parts of the state and have got reports from several areas of severe political victimisation by the police. False cases against innocent people have been filed based on political considerations. "I have apprised the home minister of the various areas in the state that call for the attention of the central government in the interest of the people," he said.

Dhankar said no action has been taken against those who accosted him at Jadavpur University and University of Calcutta and this is a "serious reflection" of the adverse law and order situation in the state. "Human rights have been compromised in the state and it is unacceptable. If the right to expression has been curtailed of the constitutional head in the state, the fate of others can only be imagined," he said.

Dhankar, whose meeting with Shah lasted for around 30 minutes, said, "I also told the HM that the state of West Bengal was strategically located for the country and it has unique problems. I told HM this has to be addressed for national interest. I also told him some things that are massively sensitive and I cannot disclose them at this moment." He also said he told Shah that the state government has misused public funds for its political agenda. The governor said he met State Election Commission officials and urged them to work independently during the municipal polls.

"I told them that they are public servants and not servants of any political party," he said. On the blackout of his address in the state assembly last month, Dhankar said it is a sharp departure from the healthy practice of live coverage of the governor's address.

"The media was also kept away. Governor Dhankhar takes this as intolerant act and violation of the right of the people. This also compromises the right to expression," he said. This was Dhankar's first meeting with Shah after assuming charge as West Bengal governor.

It comes within a week of Shah's visit to Kolkata. At a rally in the city, the Union minister had expressed "anguish" over the law and order situation in West Bengal. Dhankhar has been engaged in a bitter acrimony with the West Bengal government over a host of issues since assuming charge in July last year..

