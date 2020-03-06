Coronavirus: C'garh CM not to take part in Holi programmes

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will not participate in Holi get-together functions in view of the coronavirus scare, an official said here on Friday. The state government has also directed all its departments to suspend till March 31 the biometric attendance system in view of coronavirus cases reported in India.

"Keeping in view the advisory of the central government in connection with novel coronavirus, Baghel will not take part in 'Holi Milan' functions," a government public relations official here said. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in an advisory to the state governments has asked to advise people to avoid visiting crowded places and public meetings, he said.

"The state government has also exempted its officials and employees from biometric attendance till March 31," he said. The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued directives to all state government departments in this regard.

"The use of biometric system increases the risk of infection and spread of germs through touch while punching, which is why this step has been taken, he said. No confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been reported in the state so far and all necessary measures have been taken to deal with any situation, health officials have said.

So far 13 people from different districts of the state were screened for possible exposure to coronavirus infection and samples of nine of them tested negative. Reports of the remaining four are awaited, they said..

