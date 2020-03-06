J-K L-G's advisor visits IB in Jammu, reviews security setup

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu's advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar visited BSF border outposts on the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua on Friday and reviewed the security setup there, officials said. He was accompanied by DGP Dilbag Singh, Police IG Mukesh Singh, BSF IG N S Jamwal and other officers of the border guarding force.

Jamwal briefed Bhatnagar about border domination, assessment on the threat perception and the various measures undertaken to strengthen the border protection grid, BSF officials said. He highlighted the importance of synergy between all security agencies working in the Jammu region and with the civil administration as well.

Bhatnagar interacted with BSF officers and commanders and stressed that the government recognizes the force's unparalleled contribution towards national security and is always eager to address its concern. Jamwal requested Bhatnagar to ensure early completion of works undertaken by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department in the area and also motivate farmers to cultivate their land ahead of fencing for which the BSF will provide security..

