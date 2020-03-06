Forces should be ready for contemporary challenges: Lt General

Lieutenant General C P Mohanty on Friday said the forces should be prepared to deal with contemporary security challenges. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, during his two-day visit of the State, made a courtesy call on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and discussed issues of mutual interest, a press release said.

Later, he visited Dakshin Bharat area headquarters and appreciated its efforts in helping civil authorities during floods. He emphasised operational preparedness with realistic training to achieve a high-level of military professionalism, the release said.

He highlighted the constantly changing dynamics of modern warfare and said the forces should be prepared at all times to deal with contemporary security challenges arising in recent times. During his visit, the Lieutenant General inaugurated a Rs 3.75-crore state-of-the-art military dental centre at Military Hospital here. PTI VIJ that has been built here at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore.

