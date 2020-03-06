Coronavirus scare: Italian national kept under observation

An Italian national who arrived here on Friday was put under observation amid the coronavirus scare, officials said. Though the foreigner had no apparent symptom, samples were collected as a pre-emptive measure and sent to Guwahati for test, joint director of health, Sonitpur, Krishna Kemprai said.

The Italian national has been kept under observation at the hotel where he checked in, she said. The official said that the test reports will come within two days.

Italy is one of the countries severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

