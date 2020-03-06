Noida: 14-year-old boy dies as wall collapses amid rains

A 14-year-old boy died while his sister and another girl were injured after a wall collapsed on them due to heavy rain here on Friday, police said. The boy, Vikram, lived with his mother, a vegetable seller, and sister in a shanty in Chhijarsi under Phase III police station limits, they said.

"A wall near the shanty collapsed around 6.20 pm, leaving Vikram, his sister and her friend injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the boy dead," a police spokesperson said. The two girls, both minors, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

DCP Central Noida Harish Chander said the girls are out of danger. The spokesperson said police personnel have been deployed at the site of incident and further legal proceedings are underway.

Noida and nearby areas received heavy rains on Friday afternoon. Waterlogging occurred in several spots in the city..

