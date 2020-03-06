World oil prices plunge over 7.5%

Oil prices dived more than seven per cent Friday on reports that talks between OPEC and Russia over a possible cut in output in response to a coronavirus-fulled slump in demand ended without a deal

Brent North Sea crude tumbled to USD 46.12 per barrel and WTI to USD 42.30, down around 7.5 percent compared with Thursday's closing levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.