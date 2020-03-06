Left Menu
At Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, people celebrate Holi with pyre ash, gulal

Keeping the local tradition alive in the heart of Varanasi, the devotees on Friday, gathered at Manikarnika Ghat and smeared each other with ash and dry colours (Gulal) amid burning pyres.

At Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, people celebrate Holi with pyre ash, gulal
People at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat smear pyre ash on each other to celebrate Holi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping the local tradition alive in the heart of Varanasi, devotees on Friday gathered at Manikarnika Ghat and smeared each other with ash and dry colours (Gulal) amid burning pyres. As per the local tradition, the ash is collected from the pyres on 'Rangabhari Ekadashi,' and is celebrated the day after the Ekadashi at Mahashmashan cremation ground here.

Devotees start their day by offering prayers at the temple of Mahashamashan Nath (the lord of cremation ground), dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sanyasis and devotees gather to celebrate the occassion, singing folk songs and chanting the name of Lord Shiva.

"Khele Masane mein Holi Digamber, khele masane mein Holi (Lord Shiva plays Holi at cremation place)," the devotees chant while filling the sky with ashes and colours. (ANI)

