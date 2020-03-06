Coronavirus: Infrared thermometers at DLF's buildings in Gurgaon Cyber City

Realty major DLF has installed infrared thermometers to screen visitors coming into its building premises in Cyber City here, whilst deferring events that require large public gatherings as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Friday. DLF owns and manages the corporate park Cyber City, home to several multinational firms, and Cyberhub, a popular food and beverage courtyard. The two places have a combined approximate footfall of 2,00,000 people daily, they said.

A special team has been deployed with masks, gloves and alcohol-based sanitizers and disinfectants to clean the common area surfaces like entrance door handles, I-pads for visitors' entry, access control tripods/turnstiles and elevator interiors, a DLF spokesperson said. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been placed at all our building receptions, visitors are being requested to sanitize their hands before using the iPads. Hand sanitizers are also placed at all entrances to and from Cyberhub while masks are available at all building lobbies on request. Valets have been advised to sanitize their hands and wear a mask before parking guest vehicles. We have deferred all activities that require larger gatherings," he said.

The building service teams are being checked for body temperature and overall health. "We will be using infrared thermometers at each atrium entrance to screen visitors coming into our building premises," the official added. The real estate major has also issued an advisory for its 400 tenants in Cyber City and 89 food and beverage outlets in Cyberhub.

"For those who have recently travelled to any infected countries or have had a close contact with someone diagnosed with the coronavirus and are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you should immediately notify your leader, visit the nearest clinic located to be screened by the doctor," it said. "Coordinate your return to work with your leader in advance. As an employer, if any of your employees show early symptoms, please send them to the hospital and allow them to work from home and before travelling to other countries, it is recommended to check the country specific travel advisories," it added. DLF said all these measures were being taken at Cyber City in Gurgaon along with its office facilities in Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai. An employee of Paytm in Gurgaon tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, while concern grew across Delhi-NCR over a possible outbreak of the COVID 19 virus.

Till Friday, 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.