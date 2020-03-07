Left Menu
Over Rs 5 crore financial aid to patients by Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided financial assistance of over Rs 5 crore to 399 people suffering from various diseases.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided financial assistance of over Rs 5 crore to 399 people suffering from various diseases. The financial aid of Rs 5 crore 91 lakh and 31 thousand was distributed from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund from February 29 to March 6.

The beneficiaries include Pancham Yadav of Azamgarh district, Asha Devi of Kaushambi and Ashok Kumar of Rae Bareli among several others. Most of the beneficiaries are suffering from cancer, heart, kidney and liver-related diseases. (ANI)

