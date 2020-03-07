Maharashtra: Man held for raping, assaulting minor girl

A man has been booked forallegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly and then assaultingher for refusing his marriage proposal, Palghar police inMaharashtra said on Saturday

The man, identified as Mahendra, was in a relationshipwith the 17-year-old girl and had raped her several times overthe past six months, said a Vasai police official

"He confronted the girl and her mother recently andgot enraged when they rejected his marriage proposal. He beatthem up. Mahendra was booked for rape and other offences underIPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act. He has not been arrested as yet," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.