Maha: 3 held with cocaine worth Rs 89 lakh in Nashik

Three persons were arrested and896 grams of cocaine worth Rs 89.60 lakh in the illicit marketwere seized from them in Nashik in Maharashtra on Fridaynight, police said

The raid was carried out by Unit II of Crime Branch inKharjul Mala area of Nashik Road suburb, an official said

"We have arrested Manojkumar Yadav from Uttar Pradeshand Nashik residents Sahebjan Sheikh and Nitin Khodke underthe NDPS Act. We found 896 grams of cocaine worth Rs 89.60lakh in their possession," he added.

