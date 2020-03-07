U'khand fully prepared to tackle coronavirus: Health official

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday said all arrangements are in place to combat coronavirus and asked people not to pay heed to rumours about spread of the deadly infection. The government also warned chemists of stern action, including cancellation of their licences, if found guilty of black marketing sanitizers and masks.

"We are fully geared up to deal with coronavirus. People should not pay attention to rumours about spread of the virus," said Secretary Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Pankaj Kumar Pandey. Pandey asked people to lodge complaint against black marketing and over rating of sanitizers and face masks on helpline no 104. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also reviewed the preparedness of the government machinery to fight the virus and asked officials to be vigilant. He also inspected the isolation ward built at the Doon Medical College and Hospital for coronavirus suspects. PTI ALM DPB.

