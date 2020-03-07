Take Jauhar University under govt control, proposes Rampur administration

The district administration on Saturday proposed to bring the Jauhar University under the control of Uttar Pradesh government. The university which was established in 2006 by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur and whose chancellor is Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was granted university status in 2012.

According to additional district magistrate JP Gupta, a report compiled by 9-member team of the administration stated that of the total 78 hectares, 36 hectares belongs to the government. Of the university's total funds of Rs 163 crore, Rs 88 crore is funded from government sources. He said, "The University is charging high fees from the students. A proposal has been sent that it be taken under the control of the government." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.