Development News Edition

COVID-19: Primary classes in four Kashmir districts to remain suspended till further orders

Amid concerns about spread of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to suspend primary classes in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid concerns about spread of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to suspend primary classes in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. An order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on Saturday said that primary classes in all government and private schools in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Bandipora districts will remain suspended from Monday till further orders.

In Jammu, the administration has already issued orders for closure of government and private schools up to primary level with immediate effect till March 31. Two suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu on Saturday. They are undergoing treatment at the local Government Medical College .

Thirty one positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the country till Friday. (ANI)

