NCPCR seeks explanation from MP Board for mentioning PoK as Azad Kashmir in Class 10 paper

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday sought an explanation from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' being mentioned as 'Azad Kashmir' in a Class 10 question paper. In a letter to MPBSE secretary, the Commission's chairman, Priyank Kanoongo, said prima facie this seems to be a criminal offense. "You are requested to urgently investigate this matter. The Commission may also be informed of the action taken against the person responsible in this matter," the letter said.

One of the questions in the Social Science examination of Class 10 asked candidates to identify 'Azad Kashmir' on the map. The term also occurred in a match-a-pair question. "Such kinds of questions are potentially misleading which can negatively influence the minds of children since Azad Kashmir is not a constitutionally approved phrase or term," Kanoongo said. "Also, usage of such terms in examination paper by the Madhya Pradesh State Board is viewed as an endorsement of such phrases which is not in consonance with the Constitution of India," he added.

He sought an action taken report from the MPBSE in the matter. "In absence of compliance report within the stipulated time, the Commission will be constrained to take further action as per the provisions contained in Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005," he said in the letter...

