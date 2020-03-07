Mumbai: Fake currency racket kingpin held from Kerala

The 45-year-old mastermind of a fake currency racket was arrested from his native Kerala by Mumbai police's Crime Branch, an official said on Saturday. Leo George was held from Murickassery near the tourist town of Munnar in the southern state's Idukki district by a team of Crime Branch's Unit IX, he added.

George's role in the racket came up after the arrest of Vishnu Vijayan and Don Varkey, residents of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, from Andheri in the metropolis with 590 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination on Thursday. "Vijayan and Varkey have been trained in printing fake notes by George. He is wanted in three other such cases, including one involving Malayalam television actor Surya Sasikumar and two of her relatives," he said.

George was brought to Mumbai on Saturday morning and a court here remanded him in police custody till March 11, the official, adding that Malayalam interpreters were being brought in for George's interrogation as he is not conversant with Hindi...

