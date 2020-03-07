Left Menu
Delhi violence: one held for sweet shop employee's killing

  New Delhi
  Updated: 07-03-2020 20:54 IST
  Created: 07-03-2020 20:51 IST
The Crime Branch, which is probing the murder cases registered during the riots, has arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi and is trying to identify the other suspects. Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in another man's killing during the communal violence in northeast Delhi, police said. The Crime Branch, which is probing the murder cases registered during the riots, has arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi and is trying to identify the other suspects.

Negi's decapitated and charred body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26. He had come to the national capital six months ago from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in Delhi's northeast area. On February 24 afternoon, Negi had gone for a nap to a nearby building that served as a storage space for the sweet shop. Later, at around 3 pm, a mob gathered near the shop and started throwing stones. The building was set on fire around 11.30 pm.

On February 26, when the sweet shop's owner Anil Pal went to visit his building with some police personnel, they found Negi's decapitated and charred body on the second floor. Negi had planned to visit his family on Holi, according to his co-workers...

