6 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of six IAS officers with immediate effect. Rajeev Ranjan, Director General and Secretary, Tourism Department, has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Home-II Department and Commissioner, Gurdwara Elections during the training period of Rajesh Jogpal, an official release said here.

Wazeer Singh Goyat, Director General and Secretary, Archives Department, has been posted as Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department. Ashok Kumar Garg, Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar.

Ajay Singh Tomar, Additional Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, has been posted as Director and Additional Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department. Jai Krishan Abhir, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar, has been posted as Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records.

Rani Nagar, Additional Director and Additional Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, has been given the additional charge of Director and Additional Secretary, Archives Department..

