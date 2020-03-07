FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla holds discussions with Russian envoy
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday met Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev and discussed upcoming high-level engagements between India and Russia
In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the discussions come in pursuance of the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries. "Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Russian Federation Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev @Nkudashev. Discussed important upcoming high level engagements between India and Russia in pursuance of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership," Kumar said in the tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
We should be able to conclude MoU on intellectual property rights soon: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Pakistan figured and discussed in talks between India and US; concerns were put on the table: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Connectivity was discussed in global context, especially within Indo-Pacific region: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Talks held in five major categories - security, defence, energy, technology, people to people contact: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Over five hours of talks between President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi during visit: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.