Money will not be problem for construction of Ram Temple: VHP leader

VHP working president Alok Kumar said on Saturday that money will not be a problem for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya "as Hindus will provide all the required money the day the Ram Temple trust makes an appeal for money". During his visit to Ayodhya on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 1 crore from his trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

When asked about this, Alok Kumar told ANI here, "I am satisfied that Uddhav Thackeray has to assert his Hindu identity against what he has been doing all along. But then money would not be a problem for the construction of Ram Temple. The day the trust makes an appeal for money, the Hindus will fill up all the required money and more for the construction of it (Ram Temple)." He said the VHP has requested the trust to issue an appeal to all Hindu families to donate some minimum amount.

"When it happens, the VHP will take the receipts of the trust and will knock at every door from the rich to the poorest, even the persons living on the pavement, to contribute that minimum amount. Therefore, our concern is not the money, but the participation of all Hindus financially to contribute in the construction of the temple," he said. Referring to Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Kumar said he does not normally comment on political statements but understands the predicament of Uddhav Thackeray.

"He is in a very strange company. They don't go together. We hear news of the (state) government considering reservation for Muslims. I do not think that this combination can last or this combination along with Hindutva of Thackeray can last. I really pray to the God to give strength to Thackeray to take some bold initiative." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.