President presents 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to Bina Devi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to Bina Devi in an event held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

She is known as 'Mushroom Mahila' for popularising mushroom cultivation. She was 'Sarpanch' of Dhauri Panchayat, Tetiabamber block for 5 years.

Several women will be awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' on the occasion of the International Women's Day for their achievements in their respective fields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.