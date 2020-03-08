Five killed in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
Five people were killed and four injured when a gas tanker was involved in a collision with a Multi Utility Vehicle in Haryana's Sirsa district on Sunday morning, police said. The victims were traveling in the MUV when it met with the accident near Panihari village in Sirsa, a police official of Sirsa Sadar police station said over the phone.
He said the victims belonged to Sunam in Punjab and were traveling to attend a 'Satsang' in Dera Sacha Sauda sect at Sirsa.
