Try 'New India': Woman achiever's witty reply to Twitterati seeking PM Modi's handle password

After taking over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media account under #SheInspiresUS campaign, founder of NGO Food Bank India Sneha Mohandoss in a snazzy manner asked a Twitterati to try to log in with 'New India' when he asked for a password of Prime Minister's Twitter handle. When a Twitter user asked Sneha Mohandoss for the password of PM Narendra Modi's Twitter handle, Sneha replied, 'New India, try logging in.'

Mohandoss, the first one among seven women achievers to share her journey on Prime Minister Modi's social media accounts on the occasion of International Women's Day, urged people to feed a needy person and contribute to a hunger-free planet. Introducing herself, Mohandoss said that she was inspired by her mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless.

"You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am Sneha Mohandoss Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Food Bank India," Mohandoss tweeted along with a video introducing herself. The Food Bank India founder works with volunteers towards eradicating hunger. With the help of her team, she has also initiated breastfeeding awareness drives.

"I work with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger. We have over 20 chapters and have impacted several people with our work. We also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons, breastfeeding awareness drives," she said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi stated that seven women achievers will share their life's journey and interact with his followers through his social media accounts on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

The Prime Minister had announced that on women's day this year, he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspires people to help them ignite motivation in millions.(ANI)

