Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay brave, celebrate femininity: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extends greeting on International Women's Day

Extending her greeting on the International Women's Day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday asked women to stay brave and celebrate femininity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 13:26 IST
Stay brave, celebrate femininity: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extends greeting on International Women's Day
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra . Image Credit: ANI

Extending her greeting on the International Women's Day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday asked women to stay brave and celebrate femininity.

"Happy Women's Day! To all my sisters: Define yourself, celebrate your femininity and stay brave. #HappyWomensDay2020," Priyanka tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, while quoting Mahatma Gandhi as stating that "woman is immeasurably man's superior"."If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man's superior."-Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Women's Day to all the women of India. May you grow from strength to strength," the Gandhi scion tweeted. The Congress MP from Wayanad also shared a collage of women achievers with his tweet.International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

Qatar Airways on Sunday said it is working closely with Indian health authorities after some people who had traveled on one of its flights to Kochi tested positive for coronavirus infectionFive more people from Kerala, including three with ...

Motor racing-Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 Grand Prix due to coronavirus

The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead this month without spectators due to the coronavirus crisis, a blow to the Gulfs Arab states important tourism sector.Bahrain, which is hosting the second round of the Formula One season on M...

Czech PM says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe

Italy should ban all its citizens from traveling to Europe in order to curb the new coronavirus outbreak, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday.Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north earlier on Sund...

Govt taking strict action: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Yes Bank crisis

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that the government has initiated strict action regarding the Yes Bank issue. Speaking to media, when asked about the Yes Bank crisis, Prasad said, The government is taking s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020