Maha: Man arrested for killing elder brother in Palghar

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hacking to death his elder brother over a property dispute, Palghar police said. Rajesh Dolare, who had a property dispute with elder brother Vasant, hit the latter with an axe at around 10pm on Saturday, killing him on the spot, Inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari police station said.

"The siblings lived in Shivpada in Talasari's Amgaon. Rajesh has been charged with murder," said Vasave..

