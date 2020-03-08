Law on atrocities against women: Maha govt seeks suggestions

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged people to make suggestions in connection with a law the state government plans to bring to stop atrocities against women. In his message marking the International Women's Day on Sunday, Deshmukh appealed people to give their suggestions in the comment section of his Twitter post.

"The Maharashtra government will soon bring a law to stop incidents of atrocities against women from happening. The law aims to ensure speediest action against the perpetrators," the minister said in a video shared on Twitter. "If you want to make suggestions about the law, I request you to do so in my comment box," he said..

