Three Infosys employees held for taking bribes from tax payers

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 16:58 IST
Three Infosys employees held for taking bribes from tax payers

Three Infosys employees, attached to the Income Tax department's Centralised Processing Centre here, were arrested for allegedly taking bribes from tax-payers for speedy processing of their refund, police said on Sunday. According to police, the key accused among the three was attached to the CPC's data division and had demanded and collected money through his friends from some major taxpayers with whom he had contact over phone for processing their I-T refund claims at the earliest.

He would allegedly charge them four per cent of the refund money as his commission, they added. Recently, one of the taxpayers refused to pay the money and shared the audio recording of his conversation with the accused with Income Tax officials who held an internal enquiry and then approached the police.

The Electronics City police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against them. The police suspected the trio might have made about Rs 15 lakh so far as commission from taxpayers..

