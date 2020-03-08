Four killed in road accident in MP

Four persons were killed and two others injured on Sunday after an MUV collided with a motorcycle and a scooter near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident occurred in Eitkhedi area, about 15 kms from Bhopal, Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kaushal told PTI.

Prima facie, the MUV driver was responsible for the collision as the vehicle was being driven rashly on the wrong side of the road. All the four persons, identified as Rasheed Khan (28), Munnu Shah (30), Ramzan Khan (35) and Babulal Sahu (72), died during treatment.

The driver of the MUV fled after the accident with the vehicle, Kaushal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

