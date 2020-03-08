Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Four booked under OSA for spying at IAF station in Kutch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhuj(Guj)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 17:49 IST
Guj: Four booked under OSA for spying at IAF station in Kutch

Four persons have been booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for spying after they allegedly clicked photos of a radar at the Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarat's Kutch district bordering Pakistan, police said on Sunday. The four persons, including a 17-year-old boy, were intercepted by personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on January 29 while taking photographs of the prohibited area, and later handed over to local police.

Photographs of the sensitive defence area, mobile phones and a camera were recovered from the possession of the accused, a police officer said, adding that a case was registered on Saturday under Section 3 of the OSA. The Section 3 deals with penalties for spying at a prohibited area.

"Four persons, including a minor, who all are residents of Naliya and surrounding villages had taken photographs of a radar at the Naliya Air Force Station on January 29. "An offence was registered against them on Saturday under the Section 3 of the OSA," said Police Inspector, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ajay Zala.

The accused have been identified as Rafiq Azam, Arbaz Ismael Umra, and Abbas Padhiyar, apart from the 17-year-old youth, he said. They are yet to be arrested, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for US President

Indian-origin California Senator Kamala Harris on Sunday endorsed Joe Biden for president, asserting that there is no one better prepared than him to steer America through turbulent times and she would do everything in her power to help ele...

DAE should adopt home-grown 700 MW heavy water reactors: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has said the Indo-US nuclear deal has not yet resulted in any new power projects with foreign assistance and that the Department of Atomic Energy DAE should, for now, adopt home-grown 700 MW heavy water reactors for it...

'Missing' MP Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh reaches CM Kamal Nath's residence

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh, who had gone missing, arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Naths residence on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, he was earlier seen leaving for Bhopal from Bengaluru with Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Mini...

86,174 fans turn up at MCG, create record in women's cricket

Womens cricket changed forever on Sunday as a record 86,174 fans checked into the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG to watch India take on Australia in the final of T20 World Cup. Five years in the making, the highly-anticipated occasion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020