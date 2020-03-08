Undertake health camps for women cops, says Maha CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed that health check up programmes be undertaken for women police personnel in coordination with the Federation of Gynecologist Society of India. An official statement said a check-up programme was held in a hospital in Charni Road here to mark International Women's Day on Sunday, and was attended by the CM's principal secretary Vikas Kharage and others.

Around 25,000 police personnel attended the check up camps held across Maharashtra on Sunday, the statement said. PTI ENM BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

