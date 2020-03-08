Rajasthan ministers take stock of crop damage

Rajasthan ministers on Sunday took stock of the damage to crops in parts of the state due to recent rainfall and hailstorm. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had instructed them to assess the damage in 18 of 33 districts in the state.

"The state government is standing by farmers. Compensation will be given to affected farmers. Assessment is being conducted by officials in all affected districts," Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said here. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal visited affected areas in Jaipur and met farmers.

He assured them that the government will give compensation against the losses. Technical Education Minister Subhas Garg visited affected areas in Bharatpur while Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad visited Bikaner.

Hailstorm and rainfall triggered by western disturbances hit parts of Rajasthan from March 4 to 6, damaging crops in 18 out of 33 districts in the state. The districts hit by the change in weather are Alwar, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bharatpur, Dausa, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur, Bundi, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur and Sikar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.