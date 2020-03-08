Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI registers FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL, DoIT Urban Ventures

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:20 IST
CBI registers FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL, DoIT Urban Ventures

The CBI has registered an FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL and DoIT Urban Ventures for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, officials said on Sunday. Kapoor, 62, is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The agency is likely to carry out searches in Mumbai soon, according to sources who did not wish to be identified. It is alleged that DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm linked to the Kapoor family, had allegedly received funds of Rs 600 crore when Yes Bank had an exposure of more than Rs 3,000 crore loans to the scam-hit DHFL, which is already under probe, they said.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) has already been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for siphoning off over Rs 2,200 crore of PF funds of Uttar Pradesh power sector employees. It is alleged that the bank did not make enough efforts to recover the funds and the funds received by DoIT Ventures are suspected to be kickbacks for the lenient attitude of the bank, the sources said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

As per the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Busy women with heart disease need flexible lifestyle programmes: Study

In recent study researchers have found that women with cardiovascular diseases need options for lifestyle programmes that fit their busy schedules. On International Womens Day, the study was published in the European Journal of Preventive C...

Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jets automated flight control system as well as on the pilots an...

BJP will form govt in West Bengal in 2021: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav exuded confidence on Sunday that his party will defeat Mamata Banerjees Trinamool Congress in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and form government there. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Israel's Netanyahu discusses coronavirus concerns with Pence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed coronavirus concerns with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday amid reports Israel is about to restrict the entry of travellers from parts of the United States. Both men agreed to follow up th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020