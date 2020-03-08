BSF seizes 1,800 illegal Phensedyl bottles from India-Bangladesh border
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized 1,800 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup worth over Rs 2 lakh.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized 1,800 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup.
According to sources, the seized items were worth over Rs 2 lakh.
1,800 Phensedyl bottles were likely to be smuggled to Bangladesh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- India
- BSF