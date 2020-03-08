Maha: Pro-statehood outfit announces May 1 Vidarbha bandh

An outfit demanding statehood forMaharashtra's Vidarbha on Sunday said it would enforce a bandhon May 1 in the region

The Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS), in a pressrelease, said the May shutdown will be part of the "firstphase" of the "action plan" for 'Vidarbha Mission 2023'

VRAS convener Ram Neole said the outfit would requestpeople of the region to participate in the shutdown and makeit a success.

