Cong asks CM to stop NPR work in Telangana

Congress Telangana unit president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stay all activities related to the National Population Register (NPR) in the state on the lines of the Kerala government and some other states. He welcomed the move by the government to get a resolution adopted in the assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and National Register of Citizens.

"While we welcome a resolution by the Telangana Assembly against NPR, NRC and CAA, this alone may not suffice to stop the NPR work in Telangana state," he said in an open letter to Rao. To clear any ambiguity among the officials, a government order should be issued as has been done in some other states, he said citing the Kerala government's recent order staying all activities connected with the updation of NPR.

The TRS government in Telangana has already said it would pass a resolution in the assembly against the CAA. A meeting of the state cabinet has last month urged the Centre to abrogate the amended citizenship law.

Rao on Saturday agreed with the concerns expressed by some opposition parties and others about producing birth certificates, including that of parents, to establish their identity, saying he too does not have his birth certificate. PTI SJR VS VS.

