Couple stabbed to death in Udaipur

  PTI
  • |
  Udaipur
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-03-2020 14:16 IST
Couple stabbed to death in Udaipur

A couple was stabbed to death by their relatives over a land-related dispute in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Ghodi village where three accused barged into the house of Bansi Lal (42) and thrashed him and his wife Laxmi (40) on Sunday night.

They also stabbed them leaving them dead on the spot, SHO of Rishabhdev Police Station, Shailendra Singh, said. Postmortem was conducted on Monday. “Two of the accused were identified as Ramesh and Prakash and efforts are on to arrest them,” he added..

