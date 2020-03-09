Left Menu
Coronavirus: 53 people under observation in Uttarakhand

A total of 53 people including foreign tourists and natives were under observation in Haridwar district after they displayed coronavirus symptoms, said Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saroj Naithani on Monday.

  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:10 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 53 people including foreign tourists and natives were under observation in Haridwar district after they displayed coronavirus symptoms, said Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saroj Naithani on Monday. "A total of 53 tourists including natives of Haridwar are still under observation in the district. Out of the 53 tourists, 14 have been admitted recently while 39 were already under watch," she said.

Meanwhile, 13 tourists from Italy, who had stayed at a hotel in Haridwar on March 4 and left for Amritsar via Rishikesh on March 5, have tested negative for COVID-19, according to state health department officials. Earlier, the Centre had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of COVID-19 in these countries.

The deadly coronavirus has affected 43 people in India so far and caused the deaths of over 3800 people globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

