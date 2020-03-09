Left Menu
Four suspects arrested for stolen property in Eastwood

The team, who acted on intelligence on Friday, proceeded to the said premises and kept observation before swooping on the suspects.

The crime scene was cordoned off and a search was conducted. Stolen goods to the total value of R2.4 million was found at the premises. Image Credit: ANI

The Mountain Rise South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested four suspects for stolen property at a warehouse located on Coventry Place, in Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg.

Three suspects were seen loading the stolen goods into a Toyota Quantum panel van.

The crime scene was cordoned off and a search was conducted. Stolen goods to the total value of R2.4 million was found at the premises.

An investigation was conducted at the premises and led the team to a bottle store in Pietermaritz Street where a fourth suspect was arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the property was stolen in Camperdown after a truck carrying boxes of clothes for a retail company was hijacked.

A total of four suspects aged between 20 and 50 appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Saturday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the team for the recovery of the stolen property and the arrest of the suspects.

He urged the community to continue providing police with positive information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in criminal activities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

