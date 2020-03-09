Delhi Metro intensifies cleaning of all its trains amid coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has intensified the practice of cleaning all its trains in the wake of a recent coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to an official press release. "The practice has been intensified in the wake of recent coronavirus outbreak and subsequent directives by Delhi Chief Minister with special emphasis on locations like hand railings, train doors, etc where hands come in direct contact inside the trains," read the official press release.

"Emphasis on cleaning has also been intensified in lifts, escalators, handrailings alongside staircases, etc as well," it added. The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far. There have been no deaths in India due to COVID-19. The four new cases of the virus have been reported since Sunday- one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.

The deadly coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan has caused the deaths of over 3800 people globally. (ANI)

