Nirbhaya convict approaches L-G, seeks to commute death sentence to life imprisonment

Vinay Sharma, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal through his lawyer AP Singh, seeking to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:57 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:57 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vinay Sharma, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal through his lawyer AP Singh, seeking to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment. Advocate Singh has filed a petition under Sections 432 and 433 of CrPC seeking to suspend death sentence.

Vinay Sharma through his advocate, prayed that the convict does not deserve the extreme punishment of death, which is reserved for the 'rarest of rare' cases where the alternative option of life imprisonment is unquestionably foreclosed. Considering the positive steps towards reformation, his young age, poor socio-economic circumstances, the petitioner has prayed to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

