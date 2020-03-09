Man kills alcoholic elder brother in Nagpur

A man allegedly stabbed to deathhis elder brother in Nagpur's Wathoda area, police said onMonday

Deceased Vicky Jaiswal (26) was an alcoholic who hadrecently come to stay with the rest of the family followingdifferences with his wife, an official said

"Vicky's alcoholism was creating trouble in thefamily, and after one such quarrel on Sunday night, hisyounger brother Shubham stabbed him to death. Shubham (24) hasbeen arrested for murder," the Wathoda police station officialsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.