3 militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Pulwama

  • PTI
  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:32 IST
Three militant associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Monday. They were arrested in Awantipora area of south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the three have been identified as Aadil Rasool Ganie, a resident of Batagund and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Isaq Bhat - both residents of Tral Payeen. They were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kind of support to militants operating in the areas of Tral, the official said.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway..

