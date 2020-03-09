Over 40,000 police personnel on Mumbai roads for Holi festival

More than 40,000 police personnel are being deployed across Mumbai to ensure that Holi celebrations on Monday and Tuesday pass off peacefully. In Maharashtra, bonfires will be lit on Monday night to mark the beginning of the Festival of Colours.

Personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riots Control Unit, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and Traffic Police will keep a close watch on the celebrations to prevent any unruly behaviour at public places, a senior police official said on Monday. Additionally, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will also be put in place, he said.

Police personnel are being deployed at beaches in Mumbai, important places of worship, malls and around the statues of political leaders where Holi revellers are likely to assemble on Tuesday. "A vast network of CCTV cameras will keep an eye on happenings in the city (during the festival) and those found violating norms and playing mischief will be dealt with strictly," the official added.

Legal action will be taken against those who cut trees for Holika dahan (lighting bonfires). Police will also look out for mischief-mongers who hurl water-filled balloons and throw colours at public places.

To ensure the safety of women and to prevent incidents of eve-teasing, police personnel in civvies will remain present at public places. "About 1450 police officials will be present on roads to tackle drunk driving," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok..

