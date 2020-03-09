Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Shopian in south Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:01 IST
Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Shopian in south Kashmir

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.  Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Khojpora village in the Reban area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces personnel, prompting them to retaliate.

Two militants were killed in the gunfight, the spokesman said, adding their bodies were retrieved from the encounter site. The slain militants have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik alias Abu Maviya, a resident of Tungduno Yaripora Kulgam who had been active since December 2017, and Amir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Wadina Melhoura who joined militancy in 2019.

Malik, a Pakistan-trained militant, was involved in various terror-related cases in south Kashmir, he said. The spokesman said during the search at the encounter site, one AK-47, one under barrel grenade launcher, one AK-47 magazine, one Chinese pistol, one magazine of Chinese pistol and five nine mm live rounds were recovered.

A case has been registered and further investigation taken up in the matter, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan BJP holds talks to pick candidate for Rajya Sabha seat

The Rajasthan unit of the BJP held discussions on Monday to pick a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in the state. The name will be announced after consultation with the partys central leadership, state unit president Satish P...

NEWSMAKER-Veteran banker to helm Malaysia finance ministry amid economic crunch

Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, with over 23 years experience in the financial services industry and none in politics, is set to become Malaysias finance minister at a time when growth in Southeast Asias third biggest economy is at a 10-ye...

Montana Gov Steve Bullock announces run for U.S. Senate

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana announced his bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday, breathing life into Democratic hopes to retake the upper chamber come November.Bullock, 53, failed to gain any traction in his bid for the Democratic nomination ...

Yes Bank crisis: CBI conducts searches, issues lookout notice against Rana Kapoor, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has issued a lookout circular against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and is conducting searches at seven places in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank issue. The lookout circular has also been issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020