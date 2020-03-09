Coronavirus hits traders dealing in Holi products

Holi celebrations this time seems to have been hit hard by the coronavirus and the lack of Chinese products in the market. Lalbaug market, which has shops that are usually overcrowded during festivals, is bereft of customers. At many places, the Holi celebrations have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

One shopkeeper, while speaking to ANI, said he is already facing losses as he had placed orders in advance. "For want of customers, I am not able to sell the stuff like water guns and colours," he said. He also said that water guns made in India are costlier as compared to the Chinese products, a reason for the poor sale sentiment.

Another shopkeeper, while speaking to ANI, said that many Indian manufacturers have suddenly increased their output in view of the poor presence of Chinese products in the market. Although the coronavirus has dampened the spirit of Holi, it has certainly not affected some customers. The shopkeepers say that the real impact of the coronavius will be known only on Tuesday as most of the products are sold either the night before 'Rang Panchami' or on the morning of 'Rang Panchami.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.