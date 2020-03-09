Youth Akali Dal members distribute masks in Ludhiana

Members of the Youth Akali Dal distributed masks to city dwellers here on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus scare in the country. The workers were seen distributing masks even as they carried posters that read "Haat jodh ke Namaste karo" (Please join hands and say Namaste!).

"We have organised a drive wherein we are giving the message to wear a mask and stay healthy. There is no cure for the disease at the moment but it can be prevented. We must focus on prevention of the disease," one of the members told ANI. He added that authorities should ensure that masks are not hoarded by unscrupulous elements and are made accessible even to poor sections of the society.

"I request the people who are involved in the medical field to come forward and help people by making these masks accessible. The government must also pay attention that if something is being black marketed, it must be put to a stop," he said. One of the city residents Ishant Sharma said that people must not be afraid of the virus. "I would say that people do not need to be afraid of the virus. I would advise people to keep their surroundings clean. Instead of shaking hands, people should connect with their roots and greet each other with a Namaste or a Sat Sri Akal," Sharma told ANI.

The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far. The deadly coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan has caused deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.