Flag marches conducted in riot-hit northeast Delhi, other areas in view of Holi: Police

In view of Holi, the Delhi Police on Monday conducted flag marches in several areas of the national capital which witnessed communal violence recently. Besides flag marches, peace meetings are being conducted in the riot-hit northeast Delhi, they said.

Pickets have been deployed in all areas of northeast Delhi and deployment of police personnel has been increased. PCR vans have been continuously patrolling the areas, according to the police. "We are also talking to locals and requesting them to maintain normalcy in the area. We have urged them to live together peacefully like they used to earlier. We are taking adequate precautions to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the area which could result in violence," a senior police officer said.

Flag marches were also conducted in south Delhi, where rumours of violence in the wake of the northeast Delhi riots created panic. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We conducted flag marches in areas of Malviya Nagar and Sangam Vihar to ensure no untoward incident takes place." Similar flag marches will also be conducted in the evening in other areas of south district, including Ambedkar Nagar, Tigri, Neb Sarai and Mehrauli, he said.

"We will be conducting flag marches on Holi on Tuesday as well and will also be using drones for surveillance," he added. In the areas of northwest Delhi, meetings have been conducted with members of peace committees, another police officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.