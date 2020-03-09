Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt prepared to deal with coronavirus, Health Ministry sending directives to states: Vardhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:32 IST
Govt prepared to deal with coronavirus, Health Ministry sending directives to states: Vardhan

With India reporting 43 cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday called upon states to adopt a cluster containment strategy making district collectors more accountable and laid emphasis on contact tracing and strengthening district surveillance teams to avoid widespread community transmission. Vardhan, who chaired a review and coordination meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyender Jain, mayors of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi and senior officials of various departments, said the government is prepared to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak and his ministry is sending directives, including guidelines, to states in all languages on ways to contain it.

He also emphasised the need for states and Union territories to adhere to core capacities for disease preparedness and response like surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, hospital preparedness, logistic management, capacity building and risk communication, the ministry said in a statement. He also advised states to stay alert and identify isolation facilities to accommodate large number of confirmed/suspected cases in each district as well as their logistics requirements.

He urged that the hospitals need to make proper arrangements for the segregation of the symptomatic patients and regular patients while visiting the health facility. "Apart from ensuring safety of patients visiting the hospitals, hospitals should also ensure the safety of their health workers and doctors," he said while advising the Delhi government to enhance community awareness by utilising print, electronic and social media in local languages and through local cable TV channels, audio announcements and FM radio etc.

He also added that Delhi attracts a lot of tourists and hence, appropriate Information Education and Communication (IEC) should be done among both domestic and international travellers who are visiting Delhi. Awareness campaign especially in the cluster such as slums in local language through public address system needs to be undertaken, he asserted.

Vardhan stressed the need to focus on the inter-sectoral coordination with the central ministries/departments and asked states and UTs to strengthen their preparedness and review actions on a daily basis. States/UTs need to be more responsive and have to put their best efforts by taking appropriate actions and preparedness for COVID-19.

"The need of this hour is to adopt a more strategic approach like cluster containment strategy, making the District Collectors more accountable, contact tracing and strengthening state and district surveillance teams to avoid widespread community transmission and also breaking the transmission, if found," he said. "Well coordinated actions between concerned departments, states and central ministries, corporation and agencies for contact tracing, community surveillance, hospital management, developing and managing isolation wards, awareness campaign are the key focus areas which need attention at this hour.

"We have to work together to fight the threat a posed by COVID-19," Vardhan told reporters, adding that the government is prepared to deal with the infection. Kejriwal informed that a special task force is already in place and their training has been conducted. He added that the Delhi government will work in coordination with the central health ministry and adhere to the guidance and directions from central government on strengthening the measures in case of eventualities due to COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus shock, oil price plunge pummel world stocks

Global stock markets plunged on Monday and crude oil prices tumbled by as much as a third after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already spooked by the coronavirus outbreak fleeing for the safety of bonds and...

Saudi Arabia to fine people up to $133,000 for hiding health details on entry

Saudi Arabia will impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals 133,000 on people who do not disclose health information and travel details at entry points, it said on Monday, as the Gulf state works to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The kingdo...

UK confident of food supply even in coronavirus worst-case scenario

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday he was confident Britains food supply would not be interrupted by coronavirus even in the governments reasonable worst-case scenario.We are confident that food supply will continue even in our rea...

Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions - promoter

Madonna has cancelled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outbreak, promoter Live Nation said on Monday. France on Sunday banned gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020